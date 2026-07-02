Enzo Fernandez 'looking for a way out of Chelsea' as agent defends midfielder's Madrid comments

Pastore hinted that the Argentine international's representatives were preparing for a possible transfer. However, he stressed that nothing was final yet.

"He's only thinking about that [World Cup], and we're looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea, but there's nothing concrete or confirmed with any club," Pastore said, as quoted by Marca.

Discussing Fernandez's comments about Madrid, he said: "He has many friends there, and he's very good friends with Julian Alvarez, and in the end, they spend all their free time together there. And I also live in Madrid. Every time he traveled, it was to see me and to sort out work matters, but besides that: who doesn't like Madrid? I didn't even play in Madrid. I even live there."