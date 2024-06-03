England player ratings vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Cole Palmer spot on as Eberechi Eze and Trent Alexander-Arnold impress for lacklustre Three Lions in pre-Euros victory

The Crystal Palace winger created plenty of danger although it was the substitutes who really made the difference

England fans might have been looking for a bit for spark in their first Euro 2024 warm-up game, but once the substitutes came on, the Three Lions looked their usual selves and eased to a 3-0 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Gareth Southgate's side looked static against a very negative opponent during the first half, but Eberechi Eze dazzled and Cole Palmer broke the deadlock from the penalty spot, awarded after a VAR review.

Then the cavalry arrived and the likes of Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and James Maddison helped England turn the screw, with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring a sumptuous volley before Kane made sure of victory from close-range.

GOAL rates England's players from St James' Park...