Eni Aluko aims ANOTHER dig at Ian Wright in new rant over BBC & ITV pundit selection for Lionesses games as Laura Woods responds

Aluko’s argument consists of the choice to involve male pundits in coverage of major events in women’s football, lessening the opportunities for female pundits in the game. The former Chelsea forward cited the final of the Women’s European Championship last summer, where Onuoha was chosen as one of the BBC’s three pundits for their live coverage, while Wright was chosen by ITV as Aluko sat in the stands, having been part of ITV’s punditry team for the tournament but not chosen for the final. She added that she believes similar opportunities for female pundits are not present in the men’s game.
Aluko’s latest words come after she criticised former Arsenal striker Wright in April of last year for his frequent punditry role within women’s football, believing he is playing a part in blocking the pathway for female pundits trying to get into the industry. Aluko previously issued a public apology for her statement but has now offered fresh thoughts on the issue in a new interview.