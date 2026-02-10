Eni Aluko accuses Laura Woods of 'gaslighting' her as talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan delivers brutal takedown to ex-Lioness' face on live radio

After retiring from her playing career, Aluko sought out punditry opportunities and was featured on television channels like ITV and the BBC, giving her opinions on both men's and women's matches.
The former Chelsea and Juventus forward has called for punditry roles in women's football to be "gatekept" and recently reopened her feud with Wright, who has long been a champion for the female game. Aluko revealed her disappointment that two of six punditry spots for last year's Women's Euro 2025 final on ITV and the BBC went to men, specifically calling out Nedum Onuoha and Wright while she and Lionesses legend Fara Williams weren't involved.
She added: "It’s nothing against Ian, it’s nothing against them, I’m just saying broadly speaking we need to be aware of that because if we’re building a game where the limited opportunities are now being taken by men, where we can’t go into the men’s game and get the same opportunities, we’re stuck.”