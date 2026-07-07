'Bit too soon' - Wayne Rooney unimpressed by England's wild dressing-room celebrations after Mexico World Cup win as John Stones fakes shoulder injury

Responding to the footage of the Three Lions' dressing-room party broadcast during the BBC's post-match coverage, England's former record goalscorer cut a pained figure and offered a critical view. Rooney stated: "I’m a bit more old school. After you win anything… I know you’ve got to enjoy it but I think it’s a bit too soon."

Conversely, Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta, who was also a pundit in the studio, disagreed with the assessment and defended the squad's right to celebrate. He said: "As a player, when you have had these kinds of games against a host, this atmosphere, you have to enjoy it. Life is about balance, football is about balance, you have to enjoy it. Now they will recover and be ready for another game."