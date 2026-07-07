'Bit too soon' - Wayne Rooney unimpressed by England's wild dressing-room celebrations after Mexico World Cup win as John Stones fakes shoulder injury
Historic Azteca victory secured
England successfully secured their place in the World Cup quarter-finals after overcoming Mexico in a thrilling 3-2 encounter. Tuchel's side remarkably managed to withstand the challenging high altitude and a hostile home crowd, playing the final 40 minutes with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off. This dramatic resilience sparked wild celebrations in the dressing room, highlighted by Stones hilariously faking a shoulder injury to fool his manager.
- AFP
Rooney criticises early celebrations
Responding to the footage of the Three Lions' dressing-room party broadcast during the BBC's post-match coverage, England's former record goalscorer cut a pained figure and offered a critical view. Rooney stated: "I’m a bit more old school. After you win anything… I know you’ve got to enjoy it but I think it’s a bit too soon."
Conversely, Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta, who was also a pundit in the studio, disagreed with the assessment and defended the squad's right to celebrate. He said: "As a player, when you have had these kinds of games against a host, this atmosphere, you have to enjoy it. Life is about balance, football is about balance, you have to enjoy it. Now they will recover and be ready for another game."
Records broken amid drama
The historic victory marked a landmark achievement as England became the first team ever to defeat Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in a World Cup fixture. The dramatic encounter was defined by high sporting theatre, from Jude Bellingham's rapid double before the break to Quansah's dismissal, which saw him become the first Englishman sent off at the tournament since Rooney himself in 2006.
The intense pressure of the occasion led to a massive release of emotion at full-time, with captain Harry Kane shouting so passionately with the travelling support that he completely lost his voice.
- Getty/GOAL
Norway test awaits next
This impressive result advances England to the quarter-finals, setting up a challenging clash against Norway. Tuchel faces an immediate defensive headache as he reconfigures his backline to cover for the suspended Quansah. The coaching staff must now temper the squad's euphoria to ensure focus and physical recovery, where Jordan Pickford's exceptional form will remain pivotal to their tournament ambitions.
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