England women's player ratings vs Spain: It's coming home - again! Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly are the Lionesses heroes as Sarina Wiegman completes Euros three-peat after more penalty shootout drama

After winning Euro 2022 in incredibly dramatic fashion, the holders took it to another level by beating La Roja on penalties to keep the trophy

It had to be Chloe Kelly, didn't it? After delivering the Lionesses' first European Championship title three years ago at Wembley in what seemed to be the most dramatic of circumstances, the winger took it one step further on Sunday as she smashed home the winning spot-kick to ensure that trophy goes back to England with her and Sarina Wiegman's side once more, as they beat Spain 3-1 on penalties in the Euro 2025 final, the scores having stood level at 1-1 after extra-time.

Two years on from their 1-0 win over the Lionesses in the World Cup final, La Roja looked like they were going to get the better of them on this big stage, too, when Mariona Caldentey broke the deadlock with a brilliant header midway through the first half. It was what Spain deserved as they dominated the opening stages, but their inability to add to that lead would prove costly, with Esther Gonzalez, Salma Paralluelo and Caldentey herself all spurning great opportunities as they game progressed.

England were thus never out of it. Their pressing caused Spain problems and created some openings, but it was when Kelly came off the bench to replace the injured Lauren James that they were able to fight back. The Arsenal winger delivered a terrific cross for Alessia Russo, and her header back across the face of goal levelled things up.

From there, momentum swung back and forth. The Lionesses, having already played two lots of extra-time in the knockout stages, looked tired and Spain seemed set to take advantage, then England would suddenly find new energy and cause real problems. A draw was the fair result, really, but there are no draws in finals. One team had to win and, having dug deep in the quarter-finals on penalties, the Lionesses were able to do so again, with Kelly confidently blasting the ball beyond Cata Coll to propel the legacy of this team to a whole new level - while sealing a third European Championship title in a row for the iconic and incomparable Wiegman.

GOAL rates England's players from St. Jakob Park...