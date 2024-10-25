England women's player ratings vs Germany: Leah Williamson's poor form continues in an abysmal Lionesses defence as Georgia Stanway's heroics fail to paper over the cracks

The Arsenal star had struggled in the build-up to this fixture but Sarina Wiegman kept her in the line-up and it won't have helped her confidence

When Germany's third goal went in on Friday, England could've been forgiven for feeling like the final whistle at Wembley was near. The Lionesses had been run ragged by their visitors, who looked hungry and eager to prove something under new boss Christian Wuck. Yet, any who took a glance at the big screen will have seen that full-time was nowhere near - with just 29 minutes on the clock as Germany gave themselves an almighty advantage that, despite two first half goals from Georgia Stanway, England could not claw back in a 4-3 defeat.

It was the first time the Lionesses had conceded three before the break in 10 years, a stat that underlined easily the worst defensive performance of Sarina Wiegman's tenure. Just three minutes had been played when the first went in, after an error from Leah Williamson forced Millie Bright to bring down Linda Dallmann and Giulia Gwinn scored from the spot. Not long after, Gwinn had another, easing in down the right to expose a total lack of communication in the opposition. Klara Buhl got the third, rifling a shot through Lucy Bronze's legs.

There had been some glimpses on the attack from England, namely through Alessia Russo, who had a goal pulled back for offside and also hit the post, and Georgia Stanway was able to claw some of the deficit back through two strikes before half time. However, those heroics simply papered over the cracks and allowed the scoreline to flatter the hosts.

Germany deserved to win and win big, and they should've done the latter with the chances created. Buhl and Jule Brand both let the Lionesses off the hook when they spurned big opportunities after the break, while Hannah Hampton made good saves to deny both Dallmann and Felicitas Rauch. Sara Dabritz did give the visitors a well-earned fourth before the day was over, even if the penalty she converted was harshly awarded, and then Ann-Katrin Berger handed Bronze the chance to narrow the scoreline again.

This was the first of four friendlies that England will play to close out 2024, games in which Wiegman can experiment, take a look at new players and learn more about her team ahead of the 2025 European Championships. If there was one lesson to take away from this one though, it's that the Lionesses will not be retaining their continental crown if they defend like this next summer.

