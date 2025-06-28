England Under-21s player ratings vs Germany: The Young Lions have done it again! Jonathan Rowe's stunning impact seals extra-time win as Lee Carsley's men win second straight European title

Extra-time hero scores less than 90 seconds after coming off the bench in thrilling win

Jonathan Rowe scored a stunning winner off the bench as England U21s won the European Championship for the second time in a row with a 3-2 extra-time victory over a strong Germany side, who had fought back from 2-0 down.

Rowe was introduced at the beginning of extra time and took less than 90 seconds to make the game's telling contribution with a perfectly-placed stooping header from Tyler Morton's whipped delivery from the right. Lee Carsley has now won two successive Euros tournaments in charge of the Three Lions of the future following success in 2023, and his introduction of Rowe proved inspired.

England had taken the lead in the fifth minute through Harvey Elliott, before Omari Hutchinson deservedly doubled the advantage. But Germany came back fighting to level the score at 2-2, and may even have won it in the dying embers of normal time.

The Young Lions begun the biggest match of most of their international careers so far at a sprint, taking an early lead after just five minutes. Who else but semi-final hero Elliott, who finished with the composure of a young man playing on the top of his game after Hutchinson's initial shot had been well saved. When the loose ball fell to Elliott off a German foot, there would only be one conclusion.

England ran riot throughout the first half, James McAtee the chief creator as Lee Carsley's side looked to take the game away from the Germans. Germany beat England in the group stages of this tournament, but it was the Three Lions who dominated the first half. McAtee twice flashed the ball across the face of goal to no avail, but would create the game's second goal in the 24th minute. With Jay Stansfield and Elliott involved in the build-up, McAtee slipped in Hutchinson, who fired through the legs of Noah Atubolu.

England looked like the only side in the game until momentum shifted in a moment in first-half stoppage time. Nelson Weiper rose highest to head home his fourth goal of the tournament and the Germans came out for the second half a different team. Elliot Anderson and substitute Tyler Morton made key defensive contributions to prevent an equalising goal, but the resistance was broken when Paul Nebel found the top corner from just inside the box on 61 minutes.

The final half-hour of normal time became increasingly tense, as both sides knew glory was at their fingertips but did not want to make the mistake which would throw it all away. Germany came inches from winning the game in stoppage time. Charlie Cresswell made a game-saving tackle in the box, before the ball fell to Nebel - whose deflected strike rebounded off the crossbar. The final, therefore, went to extra time.

Rowe made the crucial difference and England threw their bodies on the line to a man. Merlin Rohl hit the bar for a second time in the final moments, but England had done it. European champions once again.

GOAL rates England U21's players from Tehelne Pole Stadium...