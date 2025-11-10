England set for triple injury blow with Newcastle pair likely to follow Marc Guehi in withdrawing from Thomas Tuchel's squad for Serbia & Albania clashes

It appears as though Gordon and Pope will face a similar fate. The former did not travel with the Newcastle squad for their 3-1 defeat at Brentford, while the latter was replaced 77 minutes into that contest after a heavy fall when coming to collect a high ball.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe confirmed that a hip problem would be keeping Gordon out of England duty, while Pope requires a period of rest after suffering concussion. Howe said: “Nick Pope suffered a concussion and that’s why we took him off. As soon as we were made aware of that, he was withdrawn. Initially, I wasn’t told anything in the sense that he was concussed and then a message came that he wasn’t feeling too well and he had to come off. He won’t go with England. It’s 12 days (recovery), I think. Anthony has a minor injury, so he’ll miss England.”

Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Palace keeper Dean Henderson are the other shot-stopping selections at Tuchel’s disposal. It remains to be seen whether cover will be drafted in for Pope, with three options always favourable.

England remain well stocked in the forward department, despite losing Gordon, with Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford able to fill berths on the flanks. Gordon was, however, another option to cover for captain Harry Kane down the middle as Tuchel has only selected one out-and-out central striker, as the likes of Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney have been overlooked.