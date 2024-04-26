England star Jordan Pickford reveals plan for crazy football rule change as Everton goalkeeper urges referees to 'get on with it'

Getty ImagesRichard MillsEngland star Jordan Pickford reveals plan for crazy football rule change as Everton goalkeeper urges referees to 'get on with it'Jordan PickfordEnglandEvertonPremier LeagueEverton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has proposed a radical new rule change in football that he claims would help the game flow more.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPickford asked about a new rule change idea Suggested 'mixing up' team's pre-match attire Calls on fouls to be scrapped and let play go on Article continues below