'Second' England squad arrives to prepare for friendly clash with Japan as Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Declan Rice & more provide boost after drab Uruguay draw

Tuchel’s experimental approach during the March international break enters its second phase as 11 senior players officially joined the squad. The group, which includes talismanic striker Kane and Arsenal duo Saka and Rice, were excused from the initial fixture to manage their heavy workloads following grueling domestic campaigns.
The arrivals come at a critical time for the Three Lions following a disjointed 1-1 draw against Uruguay at Wembley. Without their veteran core, an experimental England side struggled for rhythm, eventually seeing a Ben White opener cancelled out by a late Federico Valverde penalty.