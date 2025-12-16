England and Spain stars DOMINATE FIFA Women's Best XI as Hannah Hampton, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Alessia Russo represent Lionesses

It was a dream year for players from England and Spain. It started with the Women's Champions League final, where Arsenal locked horns against giants Barcelona and came out on top.

The two nations then locked horns in the final of the 2025 Women's European Championship, which was a repeat of the World Cup final from two years back. The Lionesses, who lost the World Cup to the Spaniards, finally got their revenge this year as they successfully defended their European title.

Four English stars have made it to the FIFA Women's Best XI, while Spain have seven representatives. The surprise omission from the squad, though, is Arsenal and England star Chloe Kelly, who won both the European titles and played crucial roles for club and country.