England to become 'Set Piece FC' as Harry Kane reveals how 'NFL-like playbook' can help Three Lions win World Cup

England complete their World Cup 2026 qualifying on Sunday evening when they take on Albania. The Three Lions will look to round off their qualification campaign with a 100% record having won all seven games so far and having beaten Albania at Wembley earlier this year, they'll fancy their chances of claiming another three points.
Thomas Tuchel's men are also yet to concede a goal in their seven matches so far and have netted 20 times on their way to booking their trip stateside next summer. England have fully utilised the set-piece weapons at the their disposal with 25% of their goals coming from corners or free kicks.
And Kane has now revealed that England have been developing an 'NFL-like playbook' as the Three Lions look to secure World Cup glory for the first time since 1966 in North America next year.