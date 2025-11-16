England to become 'Set Piece FC' as Harry Kane reveals how 'NFL-like playbook' can help Three Lions win World Cup

Ahead of Sunday's game against Albania, Kane was asked about the importance of set pieces in USA, Mexico and Canada next summer. "It is massive to be honest," he said.

"I know it is not the prettiest part of the game, but we have always been big on set plays, both defending and attacking. I feel like we are getting in some really good routines attacking-wise. Obviously Dec and players like that can put in perfect crosses and are doing it week-in, week-out for their clubs as well."

Kane also revealed that he has been working with assistant coach Anthony Barry and set-play analyst Paul Quilter, who worked together at Chelsea, as England look to nail their set-piece routines.

"We want to build a book of set plays," Kane added. "So we can go into the tournament, where there is not a lot of time to practice. You want to have an NFL-like playbook in a way. Where you look at the opposition and see if they are zonal or man-marking and we can pick what we want to do.

"We don’t get loads of time to do it on the grass, as meetings are really important. With Paul and Anthony here, they try to go through the detail. It is about the lads taking it in - more mentally than physically - and hopefully by the summer we will have a good mixture of set plays that we can go from."

