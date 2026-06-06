Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Harry Kane England New Zealand ratings GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

England player ratings vs New Zealand: Wrap Harry Kane in cotton wool! Star striker on target AGAIN as supporting cast fails to shine in glorified training game in Tampa

Player ratings
England
World Cup
H. Kane
FEATURES
T. Tuchel
England vs New Zealand
New Zealand
Friendlies

England have another warm-up game before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17 but Harry Kane should clearly play no part at all in Wednesday's friendly against Costa Rice. The Three Lions captain is simply too important to Thomas Tuchel's team, as he underlined for the umpteenth time by scoring the only goal in Saturday's dreadfully dull 1-0 win over New Zealand.

Tuchel named a reasonably strong side for the game in Tampa and although Marcus Rashford sparkled sporadically, England struggled to create chances against the lowest-ranked World Cup qualifiers (85th) before breaking the deadlock in first-half injury time when Kane cleverly flicked an in-swinging cross from Djed Spence into the bottom right corner of the New Zealand net.

The German coach changed his entire starting 11 for the second half of what amounted to a glorified training session in Tampa but he would have been nonetheless concerned by just toothless the Three Lions looked without their star striker, with Ivan Toney unsurprisingly looking like a sub-standard understudy.

There will be a temptation for Tuchel to pick something close to his first-choice 11 against Costa Rica in midweek but, on this evidence, he needs to wrap Kane in cotton wool ahead of the Croatia game and hope that someone else shows that they can at least lighten the goalscoring burden on the captain's shoulders.

Below, GOAL rates all of the England players on show at the Raymond James Stadium

  • Jordan Pickford Marc Guehi England New ZealandGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford (6/10):

    Dealt well with an awkward effort from Matt Garbett but had very little to do overall.

    Jarell Quansah (5/10):

    The versatile centre-back started on the right-hand side of defence and was caught out of position on a couple of occasions.

    John Stones (6/10):

    Probably should have done better with an early chance from a corner but the injury-prone Manchester City centre-back will have just been delighted to get through 45 minutes unscathed.

    Marc Guehi (6/10):

    Chris Wood gave Guehi a couple of scares with his movement but he was solid overall.

    Djed Spence (7/10):

    His decision-making was questionable at times but Spence made Kane's goal with a terrific ball into the area.

    • Advertisement
  • Jordan Henderson England New ZealandGOAL

    Midfield

    Jordan Henderson (6/10):

    Not many England fans would have the veteran midfielder in their preferred line-up but Henderson kept things ticking over in midfield while he also showed he can still pick a pass with a terrific ball over the top that Watkins wasted.

    Kobbie Mainoo (6/10):

    A busy first-half performance from the Manchester United ace, who created a couple of chances and always looked to get England on the front foot.

  • Ollie Watkins England New ZealandGetty

    Attack

    Ollie Watkins (4/10):

    Tuchel said the Aston Villa striker was selected on the right due to a lack of alternatives caused by the unavailability of the Arsenal contingent but Watkins struggled and also made an absolute mess of the one chance that came his way.

    Morgan Rogers (5/10):

    Under pressure to maintain his fine form in the battle for England's No.10 shirt but failed to shine in the first half.

    Marcus Rashford (7/10):

    His future at Barcelona may be up in the air but Rashford looked very sure of himself in the first half. Had a couple of efforts on goal and also created a good headed chance for Kane with a lovely bit of wing play.

    Harry Kane (8/10):

    A case of third time's a charm for the England skipper, who broke the deadlock with a header that he made ridiculously easy. Kane really is the key to England's World Cup hopes.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Thomas Tuchel England New ZealandGOAL

    Subs & Manager

    James Trafford (6/10):

    Took over in nets from Pickford and had little to do.

    Tino Livramento (6/10):

    Replaced Spence at left-back but was nowhere near as lively.

    Ezri Konsa (6/10):

    Came on for Guehi and enjoyed an armchair ride.

    Dan Burn (6/10):

    Played alongside Konsa in the centre of defence and went agonisingly close to scoring his first England goal, but his header clipped the outside of the right post.

    Reece James (6/10):

    Replaced Quansah at right-back and although he was more comfortable, he wasn't at his best.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Took Mainoo's place in midfield but didn't really advance his cause.

    Jude Bellingham (7/10):

    Had a point to prove after starting on the bench and caught the eye with an early outside-of-the-foot pass for Gordon. This was hardly vintage Bellingham but there were some lovely touches.

    Anthony Gordon (6/10):

    Went on the left wing after replacing Rashford but his final ball repeatedly let him down.

    Elliott Anderson (7/10):

    Slotted into the midfield in place of Henderson and created one good opening with a terrific ball from deep.

    Rio Ngumoha (6/10):

    The Liverpool teenager obviously isn't in the World Cup squad but he was full of positive energy.

    Ivan Toney (5/10):

    Led the line after coming on for Kane but his most notable contribution was taking the ball off O'Reilly's toe just as the Man City man was about to shoot.

    Thomas Tuchel (5/10):

    The manager will be happy that everyone got 45 minutes and without picking up any injuries. But this was still a worryingly poor performance against a very poor team. Tuchel has work to do and some big decisions to make.

Friendlies
England crest
England
ENG
Costa Rica crest
Costa Rica
CRC
World Cup
Iran crest
Iran
IRN
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL