England player ratings vs Finland: Never write off Harry Kane! Three Lions captain celebrates century of caps with brilliant brace in Nations League victory

Harry Kane might not have had the best European Championship but this was his night, from start to finish. The captain was lauded by the crowd on his 100th cap and, with his whole family watching on, he demonstrated his true striking prowess with a finishing masterclass against Finland.

Kane thought he had scored in the first half but the goal was ruled out. Not to worry, and after a fierce battle with Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky he ripped the net with a thunderbolt early in the second half.

Once England had finally yet deservedly taken the lead against the dogged Fins after a one-way first half, they looked far more at ease and Kane helped himself again with a precision finish after a defence splitting pass from the majestic Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Lee Carsley has two wins from two and is staking his claim to become England boss on a permanent basis, meaning he should be able to enjoy many more Kane goals from the dugout.

