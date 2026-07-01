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Harry Kane England 2026Getty Images
Tom Maston

England player ratings vs DR Congo: Harry Kane to the rescue! Captain Fantastic and super-sub Anthony Gordon step up to save Three Lions after woeful World Cup display

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England
H. Kane
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England vs DR Congo

England came from behind to secure their place in the last 16 of the World Cup as a second-half brace from Harry Kane ensured a 2-1 win over DR Congo on Wednesday. The Three Lions were largely poor for long periods in Atlanta, but Kane's goals, which were both assisted by substitute Anthony Gordon, set up a meeting with co-hosts Mexico on Sunday.

England fell behind in just the seventh minute when Brian Cipenga was found in space inside the penalty area and beat Jordan Pickford at his near post. Clearly shell-shocked, Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to string passes together, with their first chance not arriving until the 30th minute, when Jude Bellingham's header forced a save out of Lionel Mpasi.

Marcus Rashford then had a shot cleared off the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but England were lucky not to fall further behind when Yoane Wissa hit the post from close range after meeting Wan-Bissaka's cross from the right.

Kane felt he should have had a penalty late in the first half when he went down under a challenge from Mpasi, but his appeals were waved away, and the DR Congo goalkeeper then produced superb saves to deny Bellingham and Kane to preserve his side's lead at half-time.

England continued to push for an equaliser as Rashford fired into the side-netting before Mpasi once again kept out an effort from Bellingham. In the end, it was Kane who got the breakthrough when he headed home substitute Gordon's cross from close range.

The same pair combined once again with four minutes left on the clock as Gordon recycled the ball after Bellingham had yet another shot saved by Mpasi, and Kane unleashed an unstoppable finish from the edge of the penalty area to secure victory.

GOAL rates England's players from Atlanta...

  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford (3/10):

    No way he should have been beaten at his near post by Cipenga's shot. Barely tested thereafter, meaning he had no chance to redeem himself.

    Djed Spence (5/10):

    Exposed for the DR Congo goal by the rest of his team, but didn't look convincing on some other occasions when called upon to defend.

    Ezri Konsa (4/10):

    Poor decision to follow Wissa left space behind him that DR Congo took advantage of to score. Didn't looked assured in much of what he did out of possession.

    Marc Guehi (5/10):

    Passed the ball around well enough in defence but unable to make much of an impact otherwise.

    Nico O'Reilly (4/10):

    Continued to look shaky from a defensive point of view, and didn't offer all that much going forward either.

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  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Elliot Anderson (4/10):

    Saw the game largely pass him by as he struggled to offer much either in or out of possession.

    Declan Rice (5/10):

    Showed some drive from midfield in the first half and then again from right-back in the final quarter of the game. Set-piece deliveries were uncharacteristically poor, though.

    Jude Bellingham (7/10):

    Once again looked the most likely to make something happen for England, and would have scored if not for four excellent saves by Mpasi.

  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (3/10):

    Failure to track back led to Cipenga being in acres of space for the goal, and failed to redeem himself thereafter. Had a couple of dangerous dribbles and one or two decent crosses, but too often he turned back or delivered a dreadful ball into the box.

    Harry Kane (8/10):

    Slightly unfortunate not to get a penalty while he too was denied by Mpasi in the first half. Struggled to impact the game for long periods, but still proved to be the match-winner, with his second goal a superb finish.

    Marcus Rashford (3/10):

    Used his pace to get by defenders on a couple of occasions but his end product was miles off, both in terms of crosses and shots. Replaced before the hour mark.

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  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Bukayo Saka (5/10):

    Offered a slight improvement on Madueke, though still doesn't look fully fit.

    Anthony Gordon (7/10):

    Made the difference down the left with two assists for Kane while troubling Wan-Bissaka.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    His arrival changed the game, even if he wasn't all that involved in either goal.

    John Stones (N/A):

    Replaced a cramping Rice in stoppage time.

    Thomas Tuchel (5/10):

    His team were miles off where they needed to be for three-quarters of the game, but his substitutions were decisive and eventually helped turn the game.

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