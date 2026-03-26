England & Man Utd star Ella Toone to miss crucial clashes with Man City & Bayern Munich as well as Lionesses' crunch World Cup qualifier against Spain as injury return date revealed

Toone has not played since December, owing to a hip injury that was initially anticipated to only keep her out until around this time, with United boss Marc Skinner previously highlighting this weekend's game against Man City as one that had been circled as a potential return date for the England international. However, Toone will not be involved when the Red Devils welcome their local rivals to Old Trafford on Saturday, with her comeback potentially not coming until the end of April now.
"The plan is, hopefully, the game after the international break is the aim for her to go, should everything go well," Skinner said, referring to the Women's Super League game away at Tottenham currently scheduled for March 26. If United can overturn a 3-2 first leg deficit and beat Bayern Munich in Germany next week to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League, that fixture will likely be moved and be replaced by a European clash. "She's training on the field, she's doing individual bits, she will hopefully be back with more team bits soon enough," Skinner added. "The aim is, and the hope is, that we can get her back for after the next international break."