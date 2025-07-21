How England should line up for Euro 2025 semi-final vs Italy: Sarina Wiegman must change shape to help defence - and give Lauren James some rest

The 2022 winners are into a sixth-successive major semi-final, but must make changes to successfully defend their European Championship title

There was so much to take away from England's penalty shootout win over Sweden in the quarter-finals of the 2025 European Championship. Some of it was good, be it the impact of the substitutes or the resilience from the whole team. Some of it, though, was bad, particularly in defence, where the Lionesses were torn apart despite their remarkable second-half comeback.

It's a performance that should serve as a wake-up call for Sarina Wiegman, who needs to address the issues in the backline if England are to retain their European title. That starts on Tuesday, when her side come up against an Italy team that is in its first major tournament semi-final this century.

The Lionesses will be the favourites, given their status as holders and the greater experience in their squad when it comes to these big moments. But that does not mean Wiegman should rest on her laurels when it comes to team selection, as GOAL takes a look at how England should line-up in Geneva...