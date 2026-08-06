Next England boss? 'Workaholic' Eddie Howe tipped to replace Thomas Tuchel after emotional Newcastle exit

Given has identified Howe as the ideal candidate to take the reins of the England national team in the future. Despite Thomas Tuchel currently holding the position, Given believes Howe possesses all the necessary attributes to lead the country, provided he takes the time to recharge following his exit from St James' Park.

"Eddie Howe as the next England manager? I think he ticks all the boxes, doesn’t he. He’ll be strongly linked with it," Given told BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds. "Obviously, Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract before the World Cup and I wouldn’t have thought his position was in doubt, although England fans might have had other ideas the morning after the Argentina game."

He added that while Howe likely has aspirations to lead his country, the timing remains the only variable: "Will that desire be in 12 months or five years? Only Eddie knows the answer to that one."







