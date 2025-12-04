England confirm women's under-23s head coach Emma Coates has left role to join NWSL club

Regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in the women’s game, Coates developed a number of players at U23 level who have gone on to represent England at senior level.
West Ham defender Anouk Denton and London City Lionesses forward Freya Godfrey were introduced into Wiegman’s senior side for December’s friendlies against China and Ghana, on the back of Arsenal centre-back Katie Reid and Aston Villa midfielder Lucia Kendall’s call-ups in October.
All four players have followed in the footsteps of Manchester City and Manchester United midfielders Grace Clinton and Jess Park, alongside Chelsea and Brighton forwards Aggie Beever-Jones and Michelle Agyemang, in successfully stepping up from England’s youth teams.
In total, more than 25 players reached the England senior squad under Coates, whose U23s side also went unbeaten in their 2023–24 European league campaign.