England call up two new players to November squad after Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope injuries with Marc Guehi still a major doubt for Serbia & Albania games

It is now official that Newcastle United duo Gordon and Pope will miss England's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Albania and Serbia after being ruled out of action due to injuries. Gordon was not part of the travelling Magpies squad to Brentford last weekend, while goalkeeper Pope was forced off the pitch in the 77th minute after he fell awkwardly as he came to collect a high ball.
Giving an update on the players' condition after Newcastle's 3-1 loss, manager Eddie Howe said: "Nick Pope suffered a concussion and that’s why we took him off. As soon as we were made aware of that, he was withdrawn. Initially, I wasn’t told anything in the sense that he was concussed and then a message came that he wasn’t feeling too well and he had to come off. He won’t go with England. It’s 12 days (recovery), I think. Anthony has a minor injury, so he’ll miss England."