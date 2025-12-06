'We could have done it without all of this' - England boss Thomas Tuchel takes aim at glitz & glamour of 2026 World Cup draw ceremony as Donald Trump & Rio Ferdinand take centre stage

On Friday, the football world discovered who will play who in the group stages of the World Cup, with England facing 2018 finalists Croatia first up in the tournament. For those tuning in, though, it took an eternity for the nations to actually be drawn in Washington D.C. Earlier on in the ceremony, United States President Donald Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino designating it for a person who has "taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace" and "united people across the world". Trump was given a large gold trophy, a medal, and a certificate, while Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was also heavily involved in the draw. Going by Tuchel's comments, he didn't appear to be a fan of the whole affair.
He told BBC Sport: "I do not, not like it but we could have done it like, without all of this. I don't need it. But of course, it's a huge stage and it's big entertainment. I was very well aware that it's not about the deep insight of football today."