'England's best striker by far!' - Fans laud Three Lions hero Ollie Watkins as Harry Kane's understudy emerges as the hero with incredible last-gasp winner in Euro 2024 semi-final at Netherlands' expense EnglandEuropean ChampionshipNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsOllie Watkins

Ollie Watkins was the hero for England, scoring a 90th-minute winner against the Dutch to send the Three Lions through to the final of Euro 2024.