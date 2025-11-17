England legend Alan Shearer 'delighted' for Elliot Anderson after meteoric rise to becoming Three Lions regular since leaving Newcastle

Anderson left Newcastle United in the summer of 2024 as the Magpies were forced to make sales to stay within PSR limits, despite the academy graduate being admired for his potential. He joined Nottingham Forest in search of consistent minutes, stepping into a key creative role and rapidly elevating his performances in the Premier League. That form has led to him becoming a regular in Thomas Tuchel's England squad and attracting serious interest from Manchester United, who need midfield reinforcements.
Due to his home-grown status, Anderson was a more valuable sale from a PSR perspective, consideed 'pure profit' in the accounts. At Forest, he immediately became a key midfielder under Nuno Espirito Santo with the responsibility to carry the team’s attacking play. His growth has been so striking that he is now widely viewed as one of the most complete players outside the traditional title challengers.