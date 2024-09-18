Endrick's proud new wife Gabriely Miranda poses in Real Madrid wonderkid's shirt & sends special message to Brazilian forward after seeing him score on Champions League debut
Endrick's new wife, Gabriely Miranda, proudly posed with her husband's Real Madrid shirt as she watched his Champions League debut from the stands.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Endrick's married to Gabriely Miranda
- Brazilian scored first Champions League goal
- New wife wears his Madrid shirt at the game