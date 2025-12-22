Endrick transfer agreed! Real Madrid star finally set to join Lyon as shirt number and terms of loan for Brazilian wonderkid are revealed

The deal taking Endrick from Spain to France is a straight six-month loan with no option or obligation to buy, per Fabrizio Romano. Unsurprisingly, officials at Madrid are keen to keep the Brazilian and see him as a future world-class player. Lyon will pay Real Madrid a €1 million loan fee, and Endrick is set to take the No.9 shirt at the Groupama Stadium. Reports have been linking Endrick with a move to Ligue 1 for months, after Xabi Alonso's refusal to give him a significant playing role since taking over in the summer. He still has a contract until 2030, meaning there is no risk of losing him anytime soon.

