Endrick continues spectacular Lyon start with two more goal contributions - but Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang steals limelight from Real Madrid loanee

Lyon started the contest with blistering intent, and it took just three minutes for Endrick to leave his mark on the proceedings. The teenage sensation expertly helped the ball on with a first-time pass, carved open the Marseille backline, and allowed Corentin Tolisso to clip a fine finish past Geronimo Rulli. It was a dream start for the visitors, who looked to exploit every gap left by a Marseille side still adjusting to the demands of newly-appointed Marseille coach Habib Beye.
The Brazilian wasn't content with just one contribution and nearly scored what would have been the goal of the season just minutes later. After a rebound from Rulli, Endrick launched into a spectacular bicycle kick that whistled just wide of the post. He continued to terrorise the OM defence, embarking on a mazy run in the 15th minute that saw him glide past several challenges before uncharacteristically lifting his chipped effort over the bar. His influence remained constant throughout, capped off by a stunning outside-of-the-foot pass to set up Remi Himbert's first top-flight career goal in the 75th minute.