Endrick to the Bundesliga? German side hope to capitalise on good relationship with Xabi Alonso amid talks to land young striker from Real Madrid

Stuttgart are reportedly preparing an ambitious bid to sign Endrick from Madrid on loan this winter, as the young Brazilian looks for regular minutes away from the Santiago Bernabeu. The striker has struggled to break into Madrid’s starting XI this season and is now open to a temporary move to a top European league, according to Sport.de.

Stuttgart’s interest stems from their growing striker crisis following Ermedin Demirovic’s serious foot injury and Deniz Undav’s lengthy absence earlier this campaign. The German club, currently sitting third in the Bundesliga, view Endrick as an ideal short-term solution to bolster their attack as they push for European qualification.

Madrid, meanwhile, are open to the idea of a loan that ensures Endrick gains first-team experience at a competitive level provided the destination club meets certain requirements. The player’s camp prefers a team in a top-five European league that competes in continental competition and plays attacking football - criteria Stuttgart comfortably meet.