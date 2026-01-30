End of the Galacticos?! Real Madrid 'admit mistakes' over transfer strategy amid another disappointing season

The alarm bells are ringing louder than ever at the Santiago Bernabeu following a dramatic 4-2 defeat to Benfica in Lisbon that left the reigning European champions outside the top eight in the Champions League standings, forcing them to navigate a play-off to secure a last-16 spot. Los Blancos started the season with tremendous optimism under Xabi Alonso, winning 13 of their first 14 matches under the coach. However, things soon turned sour as their La Liga and Champions League form dropped and the Spaniard was sacked after the Supercopa de Espana final loss to Barcelona.

The midweek debacle against Jose Mourinho's new team confirmed that the upheaval stretches beyond the first team, however, and a damning report from Cadena SER claims the mood within the club’s corridors of power has shifted from concern to resignation regarding their squad planning.

For the first time, senior figures at the club have acknowledged that the transition strategy designed to modernise the squad has not worked. Anton Meana, reporting for El Larguero, revealed the stark change in sentiment amongst the hierarchy. "It is the first time that, speaking with important people at the club, I perceive the feeling that the plan has failed regarding the generational relief in the centre of the field," Meana reported.