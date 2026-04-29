'Emotional' Everton star Jack Grealish delivers update on his recovery from surgery
Positive news from the surgeon
The 30-year-old England international underwent an operation ten weeks ago to repair a stress fracture sustained during a 1-0 victory over his former club, Aston Villa. The injury was a significant blow to Everton, but the latest medical reports suggest a smooth path to recovery. Speaking about his current status, Grealish expressed his relief at the feedback he has received from medical professionals. "I feel really good in myself now. I had a 10-week Zoom call with the surgeon, who said it couldn't be looking any better at this stage," he told BBC Sport. "So for me, it's happy days and so good to hear news like that."
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'Something I miss doing so much'
While the physical recovery is on track, Grealish admitted that the mental side of being sidelined has been a challenge. The playmaker had been a key figure for the Toffees this term, recording two goals and six assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. Watching from the stands has proven difficult for a player who thrives on being in the thick of the action, particularly during high-stakes fixtures on Merseyside.
Reflecting on the difficulty of being a spectator, Grealish shared how much he misses the game. "As a footballer it's always difficult being injured," he said. "I came to the Merseyside derby game and it got me a bit emotional, because its something I miss doing so much." This deep connection to the club has been bolstered by the support he has received from everyone at Finch Farm throughout his layoff.
Uncertainty over Manchester City future
Despite his impact at Everton, Grealish’s long-term future remains a subject of intense speculation. He is scheduled to return to parent club Manchester City at the end of the season, where he still has one year remaining on his current contract. However, reports suggest that Everton are keen to explore the possibility of making his move to Goodison Park permanent if a financial agreement can be reached.
The sticking point remains the valuation, with City reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £50 million. Grealish, meanwhile, is focused on repaying the faith shown in him by the Toffees. "I can't thank [Everton] enough for the way they've been with me since I've been injured - they've been brilliant. From the staff, to the players, to the manager," he added, highlighting the strong bond he has formed with the club and David Moyes.
Off-field impact and ambassadorial role
Beyond his recovery, Grealish has continued to dedicate his time to charitable causes, extending his role as principal ambassador for Special Olympics Great Britain for another three years. He recently hosted athletes who completed the London Marathon, an achievement he described as "unbelievable". The cause is one that hits close to home for the midfielder, who remains motivated by his family experiences and a desire to give back.
Explaining his commitment to the organization, Grealish said: "My little sister has cerebal palsy - it's something that's close to me, it's something that I've always wanted to be involved in. I go through life trying to make people happy... all I want to do is to help them as much as I can."