Emiliano Martinez opens up on Lionel Messi retirement and admits Inter Miami star will leave 'a massive void' for Argentina

Martinez immediately turned the spotlight onto Messi's impending farewell after Argentina sealed a resounding 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental on Saturday night. The Chelsea goalkeeper felt privileged to have helped his captain achieve World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022 before the forward officially hangs up his international boots.

Reflecting on their journey together alongside the superstar, Martinez, as quoted by ESPN Argentina, said: "Obviously, I tried to help as much as possible, and he knows that. We always talk about it, and it was one of the greatest honours of my career to help him achieve what he desired most, because he is the greatest player in history."