'You need somebody with a presence' - Xabi Alonso ruthlessly axes Robert Sanchez as Chelsea agree deal for Emiliano Martinez

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes Sanchez’s erratic goalkeeping has actively harmed the team's backline over the past three years. He argued that Martinez’s authoritative manner will hugely benefit central defenders like Levi Colwill and Maxence Lacroix.

"The numbers we saw they mean nothing," Leboeuf claimed, as quoted by Metro. "You have to put the percentage of trust defenders had last season in Martinez and the trust centre backs had in Sanchez. That I will give you a right number.

"I'm pretty sure Aston Villa had 100% trust in Emi Martinez and I give you 10% confidence of any centre back that played for Chelsea. Those are the right numbers. You know it’s crucial that if you have a goalkeeper that you trust behind you, you can give 100%. If you don’t trust you are going to have to be alert to everything and hesitate on every single decision you have to make."