Emi Martinez Lionel ScaloniGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Emi Martinez scolded by Lionel Scaloni for showboating as Argentina goalkeeper performs keep-ups after world champions establish 4-1 lead against arch-rivals Brazil

E. MartinezL. ScaloniArgentinaBrazilArgentina vs BrazilWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Emi Martinez was scolded by manager Lionel Scaloni for showboating after Argentina went 4-1 up against Brazil in their World Cup qualifying clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Scaloni scolded Martinez for showboating
  • The Argentine goalkeeper performed keep-ups
  • World champions thrashed Brazil 4-1
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱