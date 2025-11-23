'Rare weekly error!' - Another Emi Martinez howler has Man Utd fans breathing sigh of relief after giving away Aston Villa goal

Lammens has slotted into this United side seamlessly since usurping Altay Bayindir as first choice at Old Trafford. Indeed, United are now unbeaten in the five games the 23-year-old has started, which includes a memorable 2-1 win at rivals and defending Premier League champions Liverpool.

Martinez, meanwhile, has struggled to match the heights of previous years. The 2022 World Cup winner failed to deal with a high ball after Gabriel Gudmundsson had got on the end of Sean Longstaff's free-kick to the back post.

Anton Stach pressured the Villa goalkeeper before the ball fell to the feet of Lukas Nmecha, who had an easy finish to put Leeds ahead. After a VAR review, referee Robert Jones awarded what could prove a priceless goal for Leeds in their battle to beat the drop.

On the VAR check, the Premier League Match Centre X account also posted: "The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR - with Gudmundsson in an onside position in the build-up. The VAR also checked the decision of no offside offence against Nmecha - with it deemed that he did not impact Martinez after Stach played the ball. Contact on Martinez prior to the goal was also deemed to not be a foul."