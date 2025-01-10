Emi Martinez Aston Villa 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Emi Martinez issues demand to Aston Villa with World Cup winner frustrated by trophy drought at club level

E. MartinezAston VillaFA CupAston Villa vs West HamPremier League

Emi Martinez has told Aston Villa "I want silverware", with the World Cup-winning goalkeeper frustrated by his trophy drought at club level.

  • Keeper savoured global glory with his country
  • Collected four winners' medals at Arsenal
  • Wants to end Villa's long wait for major silverware
