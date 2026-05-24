Is Emi Martinez a World Cup doubt for Argentina? ‘Surgery’ update on broken finger as Lionel Messi and Co sweat on Aston Villa goalkeeper’s fitness

In a shock development following Aston Villa's 3-0 Europa League final triumph over Freiburg, Martinez revealed he played through a broken finger. The goalkeeper revealed the injury occurred during the pre-match warm-up. Medical examinations later confirmed a small fracture in the ring finger of his right hand, as per TyC Sport.

Initial fears suggested the goalkeeper could require surgery ahead of Argentina’s World Cup campaign in the North America. However, the latest update has provided some relief for Lionel Scaloni and the defending champions. Martinez will reportedly avoid an operation, with his recovery timeline estimated at around 20 days.