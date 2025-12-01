Elliot Anderson is a wanted man! Premier League giants have scouted £100m-rated Nottingham Forest star 'more than 10 times' as they eye big-money transfer

Given the progress that ex-Newcastle star Anderson has made, transfer talk was inevitable. His former employers at St James’ Park have made no secret of the fact that they would like to return a homegrown star to familiar surroundings.
Manchester United have also been credited with interest, but it is City that Sky Sports consider to be leading the chase for a much sought-after signature. They report that the Blues are “in love with Elliot Anderson”.
It is claimed that sporting director Hugo Viana and other City scouts have watched the classy midfielder “more than 10 times since the start of the season”. Positive reports have been sent back to the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola becoming a big fan.
Anderson is said to have welcomed admiring glances from the blue half of Manchester, with Sky Sports adding that he has “already informed his professional circle that he is giving priority to City for a future transfer”.
There is, however, no guarantee that a deal will happen any time soon. That is because Forest are prepared to play hardball and demand the highest possible fee for one of their most prized assets.