Ella Toone returns to Lionesses squad for first time in 2026 as England also welcome back Aggie Beever-Jones ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier against Spain

Toone hasn't played for the Lionesses since late November, when she scored and provided a hat-trick of assists in an 8-0 thrashing of China at Wembley. A hip issue would force her to miss almost five months of action for Manchester United this year, but she returned in late April and has started the Red Devils' last two games, playing 90 minutes in the defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.
Toone's inclusion means that Erica Parkinson, the 17-year-old who earned her first call-up in the last camp, drops out of Wiegman's squad, with there also no room for Grace Clinton. After moving to Manchester City last summer, Clinton has found game time hard to come by, though she did start for the new Women's Super League champions when they faced Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals earlier this month.