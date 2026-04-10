Elite League Supplement: A top-of-the-table clash between Al-Ittihad and Neom… while Al-Qadsia aims to reclaim its stolen dream

Sign up and watch the Saudi Air League for free on stc tv. During the league phase, 240 matches were played, resulting in 191 wins, whilst only 49 matches ended in a draw.
A total of 711 goals were scored, averaging nearly three goals per match—an exceptionally high rate.
Al-Hilal boasted the most potent attack, finding the net 46 times—four clear of both Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh.
At the other end of the pitch, Al-Nassr boasted the meanest defence, shipping just 19 goals—an average of fewer than one per match—and finishing two clear of second-best Al-Fateh.
Al-Nassr also boasts the best goal difference, +23, one better than second-placed Al-Hilal.
Al-Ittifaq recorded the most victories, winning 13 matches, one more than runners-up Al-Taawoun, and also drew the fewest games, with just one stalemate—a tally matched only by Al-Arabi and Al-Jabalain.
Al-Hilal suffered only two defeats, two fewer than Al-Nassr, which lost four.
Al-Taawoun striker Basem Al-Arini leads the Elite Air League scoring charts with 18 goals, three clear of Al-Ittifaq’s Jalal Al-Salem.
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