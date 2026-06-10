EIGHT red cards shown in chaotic USWNT vs Brazil game as officiating branded a 'complete disgrace'

What was meant to be a high-level preparation match ahead of Brazil hosting next year’s World Cup descended into pure mayhem at the Arena Castelao. In a stunning display of disciplinary action, Spanish referee Paola Cebollada Lopez sent off four members of the Brazilian coaching staff and four players. The scenes were so volatile that police in riot gear were forced to surround the officials at the final whistle to ensure their safety as tensions boiled over in front of over 55,000 fans.
The disciplinary meltdown began with Brazil head coach Arthur Elias, who was booked for a kit clash before being sent off in the 77th minute for kicking the ball away. The frustration quickly spread to the pitch, drawing in players like Bia Zaneratto, and culminated in stoppage time when defender Tarciane was shown red for elbowing Sophia Wilson. The madness didn't stop at the final whistle either. Following an explosion of mass confrontation as the teams headed for the tunnels, two more Brazilian players were shown red cards.