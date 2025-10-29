'The egg today or the chicken tomorrow?' - Serie A chief defends 'unpopular decision' to play AC Milan vs Como match in Australia and warns FIFA can't cancel plan

For the first time in history, a Serie A match is set to be played outside Italy, as Milan and Como prepare to face off in Perth, Australia, in February 2026. The groundbreaking decision has stirred debate across the Italian football community, drawing both praise and sharp criticism. The fixture, approved “on an exceptional basis” by UEFA, awaits final authorisation from FIFA to officially go ahead, though the Serie A chief maintains there is little the latter can do to block the scheme.
The idea emerged due to logistical complications caused by the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, which will render San Siro unusable from February 6 to 22. Instead of relocating the match within Italy, the Lega Serie A opted for an international venue, hoping to strengthen the league’s global visibility and market reach.
Como, earlier in a statement, described the move as essential for the league’s survival, calling it “a forward-looking decision to secure Serie A’s future competitiveness.”