EFL reveals when Southampton 'spy' case will be heard and admits outcome may affect play-off final against Hull City

The EFL has officially set a deadline for the resolution of the spying allegations involving Southampton. In a statement released today, the league confirmed that the independent hearing - investigating claims that a Saints staff member covertly filmed Middlesbrough’s training sessions - will take place no later than next Tuesday.
The timing is critical. With the play-off final scheduled for Saturday, May 23, the commission is under immense pressure to deliver a verdict that allows for any potential appeals. The EFL admitted it does not control the timetable of the independent body but is working toward a swift conclusion to avoid a logistical nightmare at Wembley.