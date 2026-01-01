Why Eduardo Camavinga has told Endrick he should 'never wear green' as text message sent to Real Madrid loanee goes public

Endrick will be out to prove his worth ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as Brazil aim to win their sixth trophy. The Selecao will face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in the group stages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Endrick has openly said that he held doubts about being selected if he remained at Real.

He said: "I'm worried…because it's my dream to be at World Cup. It's even difficult to speak about that. I want to help Brazil to win the sixth World Cup."

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his faith in the ace, though, and says he did not tell him to leave the Bernabeu.

He said: "He's a very important player because he's one of the talents to have come out of Brazilian football.

"We're evaluating him. But it's not true that I said Endrick should leave Real Madrid to go to the World Cup. That's a matter between Real Madrid and the player. He needs to talk to the club and make the best decision for himself and for Real Madrid."

He added: "Yes, I spoke with him [Endrick] at the beginning of this season.

"He was injured, but now he's fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what's best. Talk to the club, to see what's best for him.

"Endrick is very young, this won't be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup. I believe it's important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities."