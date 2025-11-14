Eduardo Camavinga suffers another injury blow as Real Madrid man leaves France camp without training with Kylian Mbappe & Co

According to Marca, Camavinga has withdrawn from the French national team training camp after the injury he sustained in Madrid’s match against Vallecano prevented him from training throughout the week. This forced coach Deschamps to remove him from the squad for the upcoming match against Azerbaijan..
With his national team duties cut short, Camavinga will return to Madrid’s training camp, where club doctors will conduct a full assessment of his condition. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but both the player and the club are hopeful he can recover in time for Madrid’s upcoming league match against Elche. Camavinga will now focus entirely on rehabilitation as he aims to return to action as quickly as possible.