Edu brutally SACKED by Nottingham Forest as sporting director to bring an end to ill-fated tenure following Arsenal exit

While his time in the East Midlands was a failure, Edu still boasts an impressive CV that makes him an attractive proposition for clubs worldwide. He enjoyed great success at Corinthians, where he was a key figure during their 2012 Copa Libertadores triumph and the 2015 Brasileirao title win, before moving into a technical coordinator role with the Brazilian federation.

During his time with the national team, he contributed to the Selecao’s Copa America victory in 2019. This success paved the way for his move to his former club Arsenal, where he spent five years as technical director, overseeing a total transformation of the squad alongside Mikel Arteta before his ill-fated decision to join Forest’s multi-club project.