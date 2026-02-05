Eden Hazard tips Cesc Fabregas to land Chelsea job in future and backs ex-Blues team-mate to become one of Europe's top coaches

Fabregas has been turning heads with his work in Italy, as he continues to guide Como towards European qualification in Serie A. The club currently sit sixth in the Italian top-flight, and are only four points off fourth and the Champions League qualification spots. He was appointed in July 2024, and has guided Como from Serie B into Italy's top-six, and Hazard, his former team-mate, believes that the ex-midfielder is destined to become one of the best managers in the world, and has also backed him to eventually take over at his former stomping ground in west London.
Chelsea, of course, recently appointed Liam Rosenior after the departure of Enzo Maresca, but Hazard thinks Fabregas will eventually take the reigns, something he is actively rooting for.