Eden Hazard & Thierry Henry prove age is just a number during chaotic charity match as Diego Costa turns back the clock in Doha

The 37-year-old, who has been without a club since 2024 and has yet to formally announce his retirement, opened the scoring with a stunning 25-yard effort during the latest edition of the Match for Hope. Despite his prolonged absence from competitive football, the former Spain international showed flashes of the aggression and power that defined his peak years.
Costa lined up alongside Eden Hazard, rekindling memories of their successful partnership at Chelsea between 2014 and 2017, with the Belgian operating off his left flank. Arsene Wenger took charge of the side, dubbed Team Chunkz, which also featured Real Madrid legend Marcelo, a number of former professionals and a collection of online personalities, including I’m A Celebrity winner AngryGinge. The match was played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Opposition came in the form of Roberto Di Matteo’s Team Aboflah, led by Thierry Henry and supported by Franck Ribery, Tim Cahill and Gerard Pique. The match quickly descended into a frenetic, light-hearted spectacle, with the competitive edge softened by moments of outright comedy.