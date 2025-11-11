Eddie Howe is a Newcastle 'legend'! Former Magpies star defends under fire manager as pressure mounts over troubling form

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Krul, who spent 11 years with the senior team at St. James' Park, has addressed the Magpies' disastrous form in the Premier League this season. Howe's side, who lost their latest league encounter 3-1 against Brentford, are struggling in the bottom half of the league table. Krul has admitted that the poor form needs to be fixed as soon as possible, but he fully trusts Howe to fix the situation.
The manager himself was critical of his players after the loss against West Ham earlier this month and questioned their mentality: "The dynamism wasn't there. The physicality and the energy were missing. We scored early and could have grabbed hold of the game but we didn’t and let it slip away. It didn't look like a Newcastle team that we've seen in recent seasons. The body language, the collective spirit on the pitch, loads of little things weren’t there. It was a by-product of us just not being where we needed to be mentally."