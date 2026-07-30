Eddie Howe to leave Newcastle as Al-Ahli manager prepares to take charge at St James' Park

Howe is set to leave his role as Newcastle head coach, bringing an end to his five-year reign on Tyneside, as per The Athletic. Despite initially deciding to remain in charge at the end of last season, the 48-year-old has experienced a change of heart and informed the club's board that he wishes to take a break from football.

The separation is amicable, and Newcastle officials are already well-prepared for his departure. Advanced talks are currently underway to appoint Al Ahli head coach Jaissle as Howe's successor at St James' Park.