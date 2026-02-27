‘Irrelevant’ - Eddie Howe issues irritable response to rumours linking Anthony Gordon with Arsenal transfer

Premier League leaders Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the Magpies wideman, while Manchester United are believed to be keeping tabs on Gordon. The 25-year-old, who recently bagged four goals in Newcastle's Champions League playoff win over Qarabag, signed a long-term contract extension with Newcastle in October 2024 and still has four years left to run on that contract.
That hasn't stopped Newcastle's rivals from registering their interest in Gordon, despite a sub-par season in front of goal. Indeed, Gordon has just three goals and two assists to his name from 21 league outings in the 2025-26 campaign.
Speaking ahead of Newcastle's meeting with Everton this weekend, Howe was asked about speculation surrounding Gordon's future at the club, which the former Bournemouth boss labelled as 'irrelevant'